Working on my comeback with Eredivisie side FC Groningen, confesses Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star Arjen Robben has confirmed that he is trying to work his way back into full fitness with the aim of eventually making a comeback. The Dutch winger retired from football after he opted against signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich last summer.

With Bayern Munich looking to move into their next generation lead by the likes of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies and the rest, they opted to let Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben go. Both wingers left at the end of their contracts with the German giants last summer but Ribery opted against retiring with him finding a new lease of life in Italy. The Frenchman signed for Fiorentina and while injuries have caused a few issues for him, the winger has done exceptionally well for the club.

But Arjen Robben opted to go the other way with the former Dutch international retiring from club football last summer, having already retired from international football in 2017. Yet, it seems that his decision has now changed as reports indicated that the 36-year-old was training with his former side FC Groningen. That has now been confirmed as true as the former Real Madrid and Chelsea star admitted that he is working on his comeback and has been in training for about six weeks.

"The club can use all help in this difficult time. I have thought a lot lately about what I can do to help the club. I have spoken to multiple people in the club and the fans organised 'Arjen, follow your heart'. It started to get to me and now it is my mission. I am working on my comeback. If it will succeed, I don't know. But won't be about my motivation. It is my dream to play in the jersey of FC Groningen again" Robben told the club's website

"I want to make clear: it is not a comeback yet, it is an attempt to come back. It can be zero games, it can be a lot of games. I have been in training for five or six weeks now. Getting fitter and fitter. I am on the right course to get fit enough to play again. And I have to become fitter before I can play but I feel good about it. It can grow to something very good here."