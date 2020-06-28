Unfair to pick only Fernandes and Pogba with others doing just as well, claims Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick has admitted that it is unfair to select only Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the starting eleven with others at Manchester United also doing very well. The duo have been a big hit on social media after the restart with them helping the Red Devils keep their unbeaten streak intact.

A lot of Manchester United’s problems in the first half of the season can be attributed to the fact that the Red Devils did not have a creative presence in their midfield. Paul Pobga’s recurring ankle injury, among others, and his persistent links away did not help their cause but with Juan Mata’s powers fading and Jesse Lingard struggling to do well, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems kept mounting up.

However, Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January turned things around for the Red Devils with it effectively transforming the way the club has played their football. It saw Manchester United fly off to an unbeaten run before the lockdown with them continuing their form post the restart. Yet with Pogba now fully fit, the duo have featured a few times together and done brilliantly. That has seen fans ask Solskjaer to play them together even more but Michael Carrick has admitted that it wouldn’t be fair to the other players at the club.

"It is understandable why a lot of the questions are 'can they play together' because they are two fantastic talents. We feel we've got a really good balance in midfield between all the lads really. It is kind of unfair to single them out asking 'can they play together' because the other boys have done a terrific job and will have plenty to say as well. Of course, the talk is about Bruno and Paul and I'm sure they can play together," Carrick told ESPN

"That's why they are both here at the club and I'm sure they are looking forward to it. But as Bruno and Paul would totally understand me saying, it is not just about them. We've got so many other options with lads who have already proven what they bring to the team. It is exciting to have that. They all bring something different and all have their own strengths."