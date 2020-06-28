Liverpool will get a guard of honor from Manchester City, confirms Pep Guardiola

With Liverpool now officially confirmed as Premier League champions, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his players will give them a guard of honour at the Eithad. The Reds ended their 30-year drought for a league title earlier in the week with it capping off a fantastic season.

After a fantastic season last term, few expected Manchester City to capitulate and lose their crown like this although many expected that Liverpool would give them a tough time. The Reds did exactly that with them showing no signs whatsoever of slowing down even giving up on the FA Cup and the Carabao Cups to help them achieve their goal of breaking their Premier League title drought. But with Manchester City eventually struggling with a series of problems, Liverpool took advantage and strolled away.

The Reds dominated the title race from the minute go with them eventually crowned Champions with a 23 point lead to their name. Not only that, they’re on course to break a few records that Manchester City themselves set along the way to their 100 point league season. But despite that Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his side will give the Reds and their manager Jurgen Klopp a guard of honour when they visit the Etihad Stadium next week.

“We are going to do the guard of honour of course. We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.

However, Manchester City's season is potentially on course to teeter off the road thanks to a UEFA competitions ban, pending appeal, and various other issues, which has seen reports indicate that Guardiola could leave the club if they are banned from the Champions League. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Italy, Spain and even France but confirmed that he’s happy at the club and hasn’t thought about his future yet.

"I am incredibly hungry for this part of the season and the next one and after that we will see. I am incredibly satisfied to be at this club. I don't want to think too much about things that are far away,” he added.