Christian Pulisic has talent to become like Mohamed Salah or Raheem Sterling, claims Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has confessed that he believes Christian Pulisic has the talent to become as good as Raheem Sterling or Mohamed Salah but the American needs to work at it. Injuries have seen the former Borussia Dortmund star’s debut season curtailed but Pulisic has impressed in short spans.

Signed in a sensational deal last season, few imagined that Chelsea would win the race for Christian Pulisic over Liverpool with the Reds heavily linked with a move for the Dortmund star. But somehow, the Blues managed to convince the American that his future was in London and not Merseyside which has seen Chelsea reap the benefits of what has been an interesting debut season in England. With his goal against Manchester City, the 21-year-old is now Chelsea’s second top scorer and also happens to be the top scorer of players aged 21 or under.

That is despite a series of niggling injuries that has curtailed his season with lockdown helping him get fully fit again. Yet, given his form and talent, Frank Lampard believes that the American has the ability to replicate what Mohamed Salah or Raheem Sterling produce on the field. The Chelsea boss also added that while Pulisic needs to work hard to achieve that, he has the talent to reach that level.

"I think he can be a really big player. Because he broke through so young in Germany and he moves to us, people's expectations rise, but we have to take his age into consideration. There's no doubt in his quality and you can see that. He is very keen to work and improve. He is particularly hungry at the minute because of his injury. And if he wants to learn, and he does, on the training pitch and how he sees the game, he needs to look at the players he sees around him who have made that sort of jump like the Raheem Sterlings, Sadio Manes and Mo Salahs who are now producing numbers [of goals] from wide areas,” Lampard said reported Goal.

"It is important that he understands the work he needs to do to do that because he definitely has the talent to do it. He needs to try and get to that level and I am delighted to have him at the minute. He works hard every day and he has to set his sights as high as he can."