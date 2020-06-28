Arsenal need to take transfer gambles to turn things around, admits Ray Parlour

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour admits that his former side needs to take transfer risks to catch up with the 'Big Six' especially with no Champions League football to offer. The Gunners have failed to keep up with the rest of the pack this season with European football moving slowly out of their reach.

The Gunners sit in ninth place on the table and after just one win in their three games post the restart, finishing amongst the top four sides in the league looks like an unlikely outcome. Not only that, Europa League football looks like a tough call for the North London side with Sheffield United, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and even Tottenham better placed for it. That could complicate their summer transfer business as reports have indicated the club are struggling on a financial forefront.

However, with a series of contract issues plaguing the club again and the coronavirus causing more problems than anyone expected, the Gunners will need to be creative with their summer moves. That has seen former Arsenal star Ray Parlour claim that his former side have to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad but will have to gamble to do that. Parlour also added that the club has to be clever and find a way to attract big players even without Champions League football to catch up with the rest of the league.

“Maybe they have to take a few more risks which probably they don’t want to do but sometimes in football you’ve got to take a risk. Because if you can get the right players in, suddenly you can turn things around and turn the club around because you can compete again with the best. And that’s when you can attract big players in the Champions League. You’ve got to be clever, you’ve got to wheel and deal sometimes because Arsenal are not a club who are going to be competing with the likes of Manchester City in the transfer market,” Parlour told Goal.

“Not having Champions League football is a real burden on the financial situation, that’s why it’s so important to try and get back in it as quick as possible. They had a massive chance last year in the Europa League final, if they had won that. Now they have to find a way somehow, I don’t know what route they take to get back there, but we’ve seen what it’s done for Spurs and that’s what Arsenal have got to try and get back to."