We have started talks with stakeholders for resumption of football, states AIFF

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das has stated that they already in talks with the stakeholders about how to resume football activities in India. The apex body is also closely monitoring the situation in countries where football leagues have resumed, while they wait for the government’s nod.

The Indian football season was terminated abruptly last season after the Covid-19 outbreak and Mohun Bagan awarded the I-League title with four matches to spare. Since then, football activities have been stalled owing to the nationwide lockdown, while the Indian transfer window has also been pushed back for the same. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das has confirmed that the body is monitoring the worldwide situation closely wherever the leagues have started and necessary steps will be taken after the government’s approval. It was also informed that the AIFF has started talks with other stakeholders about the resumption of football activities in India.

“Football is a body-contact game and we are closely following the situations worldwide wherever the leagues have resumed. We’re following the directives from the government closely since day one and we’ll continue to do so. Whenever we get the nod from the ministry to kick-off with the proceedings, we’ll do likewise,” said Kushal Das, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“Meanwhile, we have already started talks with other stakeholders about how to resume football activities around the country. You have to remember, we have to think about the Golden Baby League at the grassroots level involving children. We have to keep their safety in mind as well,” added the official.

The Indian football season generally starts in October, but there is a high possibility that it might be pushed back by a month owing to the pandemic. On top of that, AFC has announced the revised dates of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where India is slated to host Qatar on October 8, followed by an away match against Bangladesh on November 12. Sunil Chhetri and Co will play their last group stage match against Afghanistan on November 17 at home.