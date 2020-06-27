Reports | Inter Milan close in on €40 million move for Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi

After months and years of speculation, Real Madrid starlet Achraf Hakimi is set to put an end to his fourteen year stint with the Los Blancos in order to get first team football. The Guardian has reported that the Moroccan full-back is in search of regular football and despite spending the past two years with Borussia Dortmund, there has been no progress over a permanent deal. The German giants are keen to keep the full-back permanently but haven’t been able to come to an agreement with Real Madrid.