Reports | Inter Milan close in on €40 million move for Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi
Today at 3:32 PM
Inter Milan are reportedly said to be inching closer towards a €40 million move for Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi. The Los Blancos starlet has spent the last two years on loan and had been heavily linked to make the move to Borussia Dortmund permanent although nothing has materialized.
After months and years of speculation, Real Madrid starlet Achraf Hakimi is set to put an end to his fourteen year stint with the Los Blancos in order to get first team football. The Guardian has reported that the Moroccan full-back is in search of regular football and despite spending the past two years with Borussia Dortmund, there has been no progress over a permanent deal. The German giants are keen to keep the full-back permanently but haven’t been able to come to an agreement with Real Madrid.
That has seen Dortmund sign free-agent Thomas Menuier as Hakimi’s replacement despite reports indicating that a deal for Hakimi is still a possibility. But the Guardian has reported that Inter Milan are confident they can get a deal done for the Real Madrid starlet and have reported that the two sides have come to an agreement over a five-year contract. However, the transfer fee was the real problem although both Inter Milan and Real Madrid have come to an agreement over a €40 million deal.
Reports indicate that the move has been backed by Antonio Conte with the former Chelsea boss keen on signing a versatile full-back/wing-back like Hakimi. Not only that, Inter Milan are inching closer towards a €35 million move for Brescia star Sandro Tonali with the midfielder another player Conte has pushed the club to make a move for.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.