Premier League title was our goal but we’re targeting other records as well, proclaims Jordan Henderson

In another sensational season, Liverpool have finally managed to pip Manchester City with the Reds proving to be too much for the Cityzens to handle. That has seen them surge to their first league title in over 30 years and their first Premier League title after the name change and the Reds did it in some style. They nearly finished the season unbeaten with only one loss to Watford, so far, and are on par to break numerous records along the way.