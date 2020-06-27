Premier League title was our goal but we’re targeting other records as well, proclaims Jordan Henderson
Today at 3:34 PM
Having being crowned Premier League champions for the first time, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that their next target is the points record. The Reds are on par to break numerous records after they became the fastest team in English football history to win a top flight title.
In another sensational season, Liverpool have finally managed to pip Manchester City with the Reds proving to be too much for the Cityzens to handle. That has seen them surge to their first league title in over 30 years and their first Premier League title after the name change and the Reds did it in some style. They nearly finished the season unbeaten with only one loss to Watford, so far, and are on par to break numerous records along the way.
That includes most home wins, most away wins and most wins in the season alongside the biggest winning margin after Manchester City’s 19 point margin over Manchester United two seasons ago. But, for the Reds, that 100 points record is their target which was all but confirmed by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The former Sunderland star admitted that their target is to win their final seven games and surpass the points record along the way.
"Now we are Premier League champions, which was the goal at the start of the season, we have seven games left and we want to win all seven. That's not easy but that's our mentality. If we can do that, you're talking about records and amounts of points. We can't think too far ahead, which I don't like doing. Our next game is a huge game against City [on Tuesday], who are an amazing side,” Henderson said reported the BBC.
