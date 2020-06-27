Matteo Guendouzi acts like a big player but he's not, asserts Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has questioned midfielder Matteo Guendouzi’s temperament and stated that the player acts like a big player even though he is not one. The Frenchman escaped a ban from FA after getting involved in an exchange with a Brighton player but was dropped by Arteta for the next game.

Arsenal roped in Matteo Guendouzi from Ligue 1 side Lorient in 2018, in an attempt to bolster their midfield. Even though the playmaker produced some spirited performances under former manager Unai Emery, he has been largely ineffective in the ongoing season, especially after post the restart, with the Frenchman linked with a move away. Inter Milan and Manchester United have thought to be interested after L'Equipe reported that the Frenchman told the Arsenal board that he is more than happy to leave.

However, while Arteta never uttered Guendouzi’s name or spoke about his future specifically, the Arsenal boss stated that the midfielder needs to check his temperament and claimed that the footballer thinks he’s a big player, even though he’s not. The Gunners boss and the Frenchman haven't had the greatest relationship since the former Arsenal midfielder was appointed but Arteta further added that any issues will be discussed privately and not made public.

"Whatever internal issues we have, we will deal with them privately and I am never going to make any of that public. He can definitely play, make no mistake about it. He's got talent. Yeah possibly [the question is around his temperament]. He acts like he's a big player and he's not yet,” stated Mikel Arteta, as reported the Guardian

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta finally had a sigh of relief with Arsenal winning their first game post lockdown, having defeated Southampton by 2-0 earlier this week. Going ahead, Mikel Arteta stated that he has full trust in his players and they should also be on the ‘same boat’ to make things work out in the future.

“All the players that are here, I am counting on them. If they want to jump on the boat they are more than welcome and that’s always my mindset. I am here to help all of them to improve individually and collectively. That is my job,” he further added.