Manchester United need their Virgil Van Dijk to challenge for title, proclaims Phil Neville

In the aftermath of Liverpool winning the Premier League, Phil Neville has postulated that his former side Manchester United are one Virgil Van Dijk move away from doing the same. The club are in the midst of another rebuild as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to close the gap between the best and them.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United have looked like a shadow of the club they once were with the Red Devils truly struggling to mount anything close to a title challenge. The closest they ever came to doing that was under Jose Mourinho but an incredible Manchester City proved to beyond brilliant as they finished the season 19 points ahead of the Red Devils. Since then, however, things have changed ever so slightly with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moving things around.

The Norwegian’s moves have been smart, so far, with all four players transforming the club especially the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. It has given Manchester United fans hope for the future but Phil Neville believes that the club is still a few moves away from challenging for the title. However, Neville admitted that the Red Devils need a Virgil Van Dijk or Alisson-esque signing to transform the club.

“I think one more signing. You think about Liverpool signing [Virgil] Van Dijk and Alisson in goal. One or two more signings or [Paul] Pogba and one more signing playing to their absolute best. I think United can get closer,” Neville said reported Goal.

“They need a Centre-back, you look at the impact Van Dijk had. Maguire has had a really strong impact but another real strong centre-back. They’ve still got to be defensively sound. One more signing and United can challenge.”