Manchester United are financially strong but I don't know how much we can spend, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confessed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a certain degree of uncertainty for Manchester United with him not sure how much he has to reinforce his side. The Red Devils released a statement in May that revealed that coffers had been hit by a substantial blow.

The financial impact of the coronavirus has hurt clubs across the world with a list including a large portion of the elite sides across Europe and the world with many sides on the verge of bankruptcy and/or liquidation. However, in England, clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City have been hit just as hard with the Red Devils reporting that their net debt had rocketed by £127.4 million to £429.1 million in less then the space of a year.

That saw chairman Ed Woodward admit that the Red Devils will struggle to spend heavily over the summer on a team that needs reinforcements. That came after reports indicated that United are set to spend heavily in the summer with Jadon Sancho and a few other bigger names on their hit-list but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it could be difficult. The Norwegian also added that the pandemic has hit everyone hard and while United are a financially strong club, they’ll need to take a look before any summer spend.

"I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard. I still think we need to wait and see how things are panning out to know the real effects of the pandemic, to know what kind of financial state we are in. You see some teams invest, some teams don't. We'll have to take a big look at things ourselves to see how hard we've been hit. I know the club has announced a few numbers before," said Solskjaer in his pre-match press conference.

"It's not for me to say here now we are going to have X amount because I don't really know. I don't really know how hard we have been hit. We are a financially strong club, but we are also probably being hit more than anybody else."