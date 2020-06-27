Hoping that this leads to a sustained period of success for Liverpool, admits Tom Werner

After coming close under Brendan Rodgers and a few other managers, Liverpool have finally broken their Premier League drought under Jurgen Klopp . The Reds had a fantastic chance last season but Manchester City eventually proved to be far tougher to overcome than anyone expected despite them faltering half-way through. Somehow, a late surge proved to be enough for City with them pipping Liverpool by a mere point to the league title. Things changed this season, however, with the Reds dominating the league table from the moment go and things became even worse half-way through.

While Manchester City struggled with injuries and various other issues, the Reds continued to dominate with them on par to shatter more than a few records. Not only that, they’ve become the fastest title winners in the history of the English top flight but Liverpool chairman hopes that it leads to more. In an interview, Werner went onto admit that with Klopp and Michael Edwards at the helm, the club are aiming at a sustained period of success.

“We hopefully would be ensuring another period of sustained success. One of the things that stuck with me this year was their hunger for winning. I don't think that will be diminished. They're such a good group of players. I have such fondness for them as individuals off the pitch. They're humble, they're kind, they enjoy each other's company. You could see that in the videos when they were all celebrating. It's a lot to ask them to stay at this extraordinary level but it is our goal to continue to play with this quality,” Werner told the Athletic.