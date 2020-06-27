Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 32+ - Panic not, captains and not picks matter

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in over 30 years and with that the season is all but over. Yet with seven games left, everyone has something to play for and after another 60 plus average, it meant everyone had a ball and for those who didn’t, panic not.

The sure-fire pick

Raul Jimenez

Good ol Raul Jimenez. After the season the Mexican is having, only you can be blamed for not having him and the Wolves striker has walked out of lockdown in scintillating form. Two goals in as many games, causing problems and creating chances, there seems to be nothing Jimenez can do and especially when his partner Adama Traore is on the field. Together the two have combined for 10 goals this season and that’s the most this season.

Not just that, much like Sergio Aguero, Dele Alli, and a few others, Jimenez has a 14.90 xG. That means he’s not overperforming but instead is a clinical striker as no forward has taken more than his 19 shots on goal in his last five games. Add that to the fact that Wolves have scored nine goals in their last six games (including pre-lockdown) while creating 14 big chances along the way. It’s been a stunning time and given the small squad that Nuno Espirito Santo possesses, few players on this Premier League planet are as locked in as Raul Jimenez.

The maybe/maybe nots

Marcus Rashford

Not as popular as Bruno Fernandes or the midfielder playing as a forward Anthony Martial, but for those who’ve watched Rashford play post the restart, they know he’s good. The Englishman has passed the eye test with flying colours but his fluid role in the United front-three means that he can roam anywhere across the front-line. However, possibly the only problem with Rashford is the fact that he’s missed big chances in both games post the restart.

And by big chances we mean massive, potentially sitters and with Manchester United facing Norwich in the FA Cup, he is a likely candidate to be rested or pulled onto the bench. The Red Devils face Brighton on Tuesday and the forward has already done rather well against Graham Potter earlier this season. However, post the restart, Rashford has added a more creative spark to his game with the Englishman creating three key passes against the Blades with three finding Martial.

The duo have formulated a great partnership on the field and off, which has seen both men thrive when both men are on the field. Add that to the creative explosion that is Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba playing together, it only helps a forward’s cause.

Anthony Martial

Hattrick boy Anthony Martial is on fire. Not just on the field but off it as well with over 300,000 FPL managers bringing him into their teams. And who can blame them? The Frenchman showed pure finishing quality in netting his first hattrick even if it was against a struggling Sheffield and is now at a career best level for goals. Add that to the fact that only, the premium, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have netted more than Martial who at 8.1m is a cheaper option to either man.

The reason why he’s in the second list and not the first is because of his inconsistencies in front of goal. Sure Martial has hit 14 goals this season, has produced 17 shots in the box and been privileged to have six big ‘chances’ to score from. But this season, injuries not permitting, But the forward managed only one goal, and two assists, between Gameweek 9 and 14, managed only five goals in ten gameweeks between 16 and 25 and we’re now in uncharted territory.

He has never, in his career, managed to ever net fourteen goals for the season so the question is does he keep scoring or does he stop scoring? That’s the question Martial needs to answer and given the fact that United have a fantastic fixture list, captaining him might not be your worst choice.

The Flash in the Pan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

One of the most expensive strikers in the game, the Gabon star has been brilliant this season and one of the few Arsenal players who has been worth bringing in. His 17 goals this season mean that only Jamie Vardy is ahead of him in the race for top goalscorers with Salah level although the Egyptian has more assists. Although his xG (13.18) proves that the 31-year-old has scored well above his chances expect but that doesn’t take in effect how good a scorer the player is.

The striker missed a massive chance against Southampton which means that for the first time in his career, the Arsenal forward has gone four games without a goal. Hopefully, for FPL managers and Arsenal fans, that changes going forward but if the trend is correct then he should score. Because, since Arteta took over, only Sergio Aguero, Raul Jimenez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have managed more than Aubameyang’s six goals in 11 appearances. Not only that, Aubameyang has been privileged to have nine goal-scoring chances in the same number of appearances with that amongst the top ten despite Arsenal's struggles.

Arsenal does have a stretch of complicated fixtures but their next game against Norwich should certainly be interesting with the Gunners not playing in the FA Cup helping their cause. After that, with games against Wolves and Leicester City and fixtures against Tottenham and Liverpool, back-to-back, it does make him a complicated choice.

Someone from Tottenham

The definition of inconsistency, Tottenham have been up and down since the restart. The best thing about that is the fact that Harry Kane has managed to get two full games of 90 minutes under his belt which means that the Spurs forward is about as match fit as one would expect. Not exactly in perfect shape but another goal against West Ham over this last week proved that he could do something if given a chance.

But that does apply to absolutely anyone in a Lillywhite Tottenham shirt with Son Heung-Min getting his first goal contribution since Gameweek 26. Not just that with Dele Alli back, Lucas Moura looking fit again and Gio Lo Celso finding his footing in a Mourinho team, the North Londoners are overdone with potential goal-scorers. However, despite a delightful fixture list and all his offensive talents back in action, Tottenham make a great differential pick for anyone interested.

Yet, their inconsistency, their struggles in front of goal and Mourinho’s tendencies to play defensive football more often than not does hurt their chances at big hauls. But it’s why they’re in the flash in the pan category.