Being part of FC Goa is one of the best moments of my life, admits Redeem Tlang

Redeem Tlang recently stated that it was one of the best moments of life to get an opportunity to play for FC Goa and he is thrilled to get a shot at the Indian Super League title. The midfielder was roped in by the ‘Gaurs’ from Northeast United FC earlier this month ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Having started his senior career with local I-League club Shillong Lajong FC back in 2013, the midfielder became a vital cog in the setup for five seasons, before he moved his base to Guwahati, signing for ISL outfits North East United FC in the process. The youngster helped the Highlanders secure a top-four finish for the first time in their history during the 2018-29 ISL. It was in the build-up to the upcoming season that FC Goa roped in the winger; with the player overjoyed to be a part of the ‘Gaurs.’

“I just want to thank FC Goa management for giving me the chance to be a part of the team. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of FC Goa and I’m glad to be part of the Gaurs. I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life,” said Redeem Tlang, during an interview with Herald.

“I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast United FC but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honours in Indian football here. Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can't wait to get started,” added the footballer.

FC Goa finished as the top-placed side in the Indian Super League last season and qualified for the AFC Champions League group stage. But, the ‘Gaurs’ are still on the hunt for their first-ever ISL title, having crashed out in the semi-finals last season.