Will celebrate league win only after vaccine comes out for Covid-19, admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool was well on their course for their first-ever Premier League win and the first league title in 30 years, prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, but it was only after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday evening that the Reds were officially crowned as the champions of England for the 19th time in their glorious history. Looking at the current situation, where the matches are being played in front of empty stands, the club and the fans cannot celebrate as they would have wished, due to the restrictions, and Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has stated that the team would celebrate the way they wanted only after a vaccine comes out for Covid-19.

"There will come a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine when someone has found a solution to the problem when infection rates are zero or below - that day will come eventually and then we will have the right to celebrate the way we want to," said Jurgen Klopp, as reported by Sky Germany.

"That you can't celebrate in the way you've always dreamed of, that's not nice, I totally understand that. I feel the same way. I don't want to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home. It wasn't probably the way you thought you would celebrate the win. But it cannot be changed now. So whichever celebration is possible we will do as a team internally," added the manager.

Liverpool is now the only English club to win the league in eight different decades - in the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and the 2020s. It is their 19th English title; they are just behind Manchester United, who leads the all-time record with 20 championships. The Reds will play away to second-placed Manchester City on July 3 and will start with a 26-point lead over the hosts.