Odisha FC rope in Gerry Peyton as assistant coach for a two-year deal

Odisha FC has appointed Irish Gerry Peyton as its new assistant ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League for a two-year deal. The signing comes just a week after the club named Stuart Baxter as its head coach, following Josep Gambou's contract expiration at the end of the last season.

Mr. Peyton played for numerous reputed clubs like West Ham United, Everton, Fulham and Chelsea and was a member of the coaching teams of Arsenal, Fulham etc. Before joining Odisha FC, the former goalkeeper of the Irish national team was the assistant manager of Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse.

Welcoming the new Assistant Coach, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "I am thrilled to have someone of Coach Gerry's caliber helping us out this year. His 15 years of experience at Arsenal will give a great lift to the boys, particularly our goalkeepers. He is someone who can help us achieve excellence on and off the pitch."

Mr. Peyton expressed, "I am looking forward to working in India with my friend and colleague Stuart Baxter along with all the staff and players. Together we aim to build a successful project at Odisha FC that will leave a legacy for all of Odisha for years to come."