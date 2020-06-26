Had no hesitation before signing contract extension with ATK-Mohun Bagan, reveals Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna has extended his contract with ATK-Mohun Bagan and the striker is delighted with the prospect of playing for the champions and had no hesitations before signing a contract extension. The footballer scored 15 goals and provided six assists last season to guide his team to a title win.

It was only last year that Roy Krishna was roped in by ATK for a heavy fee in anticipation of winning their third ISL title. The investment paid off as the former A-League star netted as many as 15 goals (joint-highest scorer) and provided six assists throughout the league to help the Kolkata-based side claim the silverware after four years. The forward recently extended his contract with the ISL outfits and he is delighted to play with the champions once again and had no hesitation in extending the contract.

“I am delighted to extend the contract with my club. After a successful season winning the 2019/2020 ISL, I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the Champion Team," said the footballer in his Instagram post.

"I had a wonderful first year both on and off the field in Kolkata. Everyone who is part of the club - from my fellow players, management, and the fans - welcomed my family and I with open arms. We love being part of the culture that exists within the club. The love and support from the fans have been especially amazing," added the former Wellington Phoenix star.

ATK merged with Mohun Bagan earlier this year and by virtue of the century-old club winning the I-League, the new entity will feature in the AFC Cup next season. Roy Krishna has thoroughly enjoyed playing in Kolkata, amongst the football-crazy people of the city and most importantly under the guidance of Spanish manager Antonio Lopez Habas.

It's exciting, and I have so much to look forward to when I return to Kolkata; training under the guidance of coach Antonio Habas and reuniting with my teammates, the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, and of course, the opportunity to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup. I'm grateful and will work hard to help the club have a successful AFC Cup outing. Hopefully, the borders reopen in time for the preseason training," concluded Krishna.