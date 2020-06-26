Boost your odds using the Asian handicap to get more out of Manchester twins

As the FA Cup resumes and England gets its first real taste of elimination football again, there are some huge games lined up. But our focus remains on the two Manchester sides, who are facing Premier League minnows for two completely different reasons.

Norwich City vs Manchester United

Lets kick this off with a really shocking fact - Norwich City actually have a better head-to-head record against Man United when it comes to Cup competitions (5 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw). That number, though, changes to 2-0 in United’s favour post the start of the Premier League era. The recent record has been pretty lopsided with United winning eight of the last ten matches including walking away with all six points when the teams played in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals while conceding just one making them huge favorites for SBOTOP.

The form of the two teams could not be more contrasting with United unbeaten in their last six games with four wins, while Norwich have lost their last three. One look at the table and it’s not that hard to see why the Canaries are struggling as they have only scored an average of 1.19 goals per match at home. United, on the other hand, have not been exceptional on the road either. Their average of 1.07 goals scored per game is below the league average (1.16).

However, since losing to Burnley in January, they have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, conceding just two goals in seven league outings. With the kind of form that both sides have shown since Project Restart that brought English football back to life, United look like they are a team ready to inflict some serious damage thanks to their deep squad while Norwich look like a team headed for a free-fall. On paper, this looks like a pretty simple straightforward pick but there is a way of making it more exciting.

With SBOTOP offering a great option on the Asian handicap (-1) @ 1.79 for United, users can increase their winnings drastically. United have won by a margin of at least two goals, 1-3 at Carrow Road and 4-0 at Old Trafford, this season which makes this a sensible decision.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

What happens when one of the greatest Premier League teams ever assembled goes up against a team that is still a couple of wins away from securing their Premier League status for next season? Well, SBOTOP almost guarantees a win for the former. But that does not mean that punters will close shop and just watch the match without any real action. Let’s start with the fact that Newcastle actually hold a better head- to- head record against City when it comes to Cup competitions.

In the 15 matches that they duo have played, the team from Tyneside has come out on top seven times as compared to the Mancunians’ five and this is not ancient history that we are talking about. In the last decade, the two sides faced each other in the league cup twice and each team progressed once. Newcastle are struggling when it comes to scoring. While they don't score a lot, they don’t concede too many either. Their average of 0.81 goals conceded per home game is well below the 1.18 league average. A quick look at the recent head- to- head stats between these two teams show that City have the upper hand with five wins in ten games.

However, a closer look at the numbers show you that the final result was not quite convincing when it came to matches played at St. James Park. In the last five games played up North, City have won just two. And to find a game where City won by a margin of more than two goals, we have to go all the way back to October 20,1956. So when SBOTOP offers a (+2) @ 2.03 to Newcastle on the Asian Handicap perhaps you may have to think twice about it.

