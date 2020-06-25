Reports | Tanguy Nodmbele to leave Tottenham after clash with Jose Mourinho
Today at 6:22 PM
ESPN has reported that after a clash with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has told the Portuguese boss that he never wants to play for him again. The Frenchman arrived for a club record fee last summer but injuries and other issues has seen him struggle to play regularly.
Despite signing for a club record fee of €62 million from Olympique Lyon last summer, Tanguy Ndombele has had a hard time adapting to England. The Frenchman struggled with injuries and, like most of Tottenham, with inconsistent form under Pochettino with him hoping for a change under Jose Mourinho. But the Frenchman has struggled to make an impact under the Portuguese boss as well with Mourinho not using the midfielder since the restart.
Not only that, the Spurs boss criticized the Frenchman before the restart and ESPN has reported that Ndombele has now told Mourinho he never wants to play for him again. The report revealed that after a training ground row between manager and player, Ndombele’s agents Romain Fernandez and Mounir Sidhoum are looking for a way to sort out the issues between the two. However, ESPN further reported that with Ndombele unhappy with Mourinho’s treatment of him, the only potential option could be for the Frenchman to leave.
The 23-year-old has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and a few other clubs across Europe but the pandemic has affected their financial capabilities of a €60-€70 million move. But reports have indicated that PSG would be open to a loan with an option to buy structure with Barcelona sailing in the same boat as well.
- Tanguy Ndombele
- Jose Mourinho
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Fc Barcelona
- Paris Saint Germain
