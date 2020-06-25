Reports | Tanguy Nodmbele to leave Tottenham after clash with Jose Mourinho

Not only that, the Spurs boss criticized the Frenchman before the restart and ESPN has reported that Ndombele has now told Mourinho he never wants to play for him again. The report revealed that after a training ground row between manager and player, Ndombele’s agents Romain Fernandez and Mounir Sidhoum are looking for a way to sort out the issues between the two. However, ESPN further reported that with Ndombele unhappy with Mourinho’s treatment of him, the only potential option could be for the Frenchman to leave.