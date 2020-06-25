Manchester United still need a number nine despite Anthony Martial’s performances, asserts Michael Owen

Despite Anthony Martial scoring his first senior hattrick, Michael Owen believes that Manchester United need to find a more reliable number nine to lead their line. The Frenchman has had a very inconsistent season so far with him netting 19 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

With Manchester United opting to sell Romelu Lukaku, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to hand the number nine spot to Anthony Martial instead with the Frenchman playing as the number nine. That has seen the former Monaco youngster score quite a few goals with him, alongside Marcus Rashford, Manchester United’s highest goalscorer this season with 19 goals. But injuries and inconsistency still remain a big part of the Frenchman’s game which has caused issues.

It saw United drop points over the course of this season with questions being asked as to whether Martial can produce the goods as the main striker despite a new personal best goals record. That has seen former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen claim that the Red Devils need a better goal-scorer and someone who is more reliable to be their number nine. Owen further added that Martial has scored more goals this season but his consistency has to be questioned.

“We’re judging a team that has been below-par for a long time. Now, all of a sudden, they have got a lot of good players. Marcus Rashford missed a chance in the first half and if he had put it in, it would have been one of the goals of the season. The intricate play on the edge of the box was absolutely brilliant. So now I think he’s [Martial] going to get more service, and now is the right time to be playing as a centre-forward for Manchester United – with the likes of [Paul] Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes and all these players in and around you,” Owen said, reported Goal.

“Is he one that’s going to be the No.9 for years to come? At the minute he looks very inconsistent. He will score a hat-trick, but is he going to constantly score a lot of goals? There is still a question mark. There is still a question about what is his best position. I think it’s probably off the left, but then again that’s probably Marcus Rashford’s best position. They are shuffling the pack a little bit at the moment but if you ask most people, they will say: ‘Where do Manchester United need to strengthen? They need a main No.9’.”