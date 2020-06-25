FC Goa extends Lenny Rodrigues' contract by two years

"This is just perfect for me. To play for the club I love and support, to be near my loved ones and to be representing the people of Goa. The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won a lot of games. We won the Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield. We all want to build on that. I am already excited for the next season. It's a new chapter and we get to play in the AFC Champions League as well. I am looking forward to it all,” said Lenny Rodriguez, after signing the contract extension, as reported by The Times of India.