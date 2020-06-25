FC Goa extends Lenny Rodrigues' contract by two years

Today at 9:06 PM
Lenny Rodriguez has signed a two-year contract extension with FC Goa which will extend his time with the club until the end of the 2021-22 season. The midfielder was roped in 2018 and has since become a mainstay in the playing XI for the Gaurs, having helped them win the Super Cup in 2019.
After his stint with Bengaluru FC, Lenny Rodrigues got a signed by FC Goa, prior to commencement of the 2018-19 season. The lanky midfielder has been an asset to every team he has played for and his stay at FC Goa has been no exception. Rodrigues was a regular starter for the ‘Gaurs’ and helped them win the Super Cup and finish at the top of the ISL last season, thus qualifying for the AFC Champions League. He recently signed a two-year contract extension with the club, which has tied him to the ISL outfit until the end of the 2021-22 season.
"This is just perfect for me. To play for the club I love and support, to be near my loved ones and to be representing the people of Goa. The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won a lot of games. We won the Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield. We all want to build on that. I am already excited for the next season. It's a new chapter and we get to play in the AFC Champions League as well. I am looking forward to it all,” said Lenny Rodriguez, after signing the contract extension, as reported by The Times of India.
Rodrigues is a seasoned campaigner, having already won several trophies before joining FC Goa’s ranks, which includes two I-League trophies, three Federation Cups, and a Durand Cup title. FC Goa director of football, Ravi Pushkar was pleased with the developments and stated Lenny’s importance in the FC Goa setup.
"Lenny is an important cog in the wheel of FC Goa and is a player who adds a great deal of experience to the team. Lenny is a player with a winning mentality and will be an important sounding board for the younger players coming through in the dressing room,” said Ravu Pushkar.
