England and Italy are good leagues but I don’t know my next destination, confirms Gabriel Magalhaes

LOSC Lille star Gabriel has confessed that while he is open to a move to England or Italy, his next club is still an unknown for the defender despite being linked with a move across Europe. The 22-year-old took over for Lille after injuries issues and neither club nor player has looked back since.

The 22-year-old signed for Lille in the summer of 2017 but had to spend his first few years out on loan to help with his development. However, things changed towards the end of the 2018/19 season with injuries to other defenders paving the way for Gabriel Magalhaes to get his chance. The Brazilian took it and neither player nor club has looked back with the defender playing almost every game he has been available for since February of 2019.

That consistency combined with Gabriel’s performances has seen him heavily linked with a move to Italy, England, France and even Spain as reports indicated that the 22-year-old is considering it. But in a recent interview, the Brazilian has admitted that he is looking to play at the highest possible level whether that is in England or Italy. Gabriel further added that his biggest dream is to play for Brazil one day with everything he does aimed at achieving that goal.

"It is gratifying because there are a lot of teams talking about me. I want to go as high as possible, I came to Europe for that. England or Italy? Both are good championships. I speak a lot to Luis Campos to see where it is best for me because he has a lot of experience. I also speak with my agents, with Gerard Lopez, with Jose Fonte. Gennaro Gattuso [Napoli's manager] likes me a lot? I don't know, we haven't talked,” Gabriel told L’Equipe.

“On the internet, on social networks, there are a lot of things coming out. I do not know what is true. I see every day, 'ah Gabriel goes there, then there'. But in fact, we don't know yet where I'm going to go. Wherever I go it will be to play, to be at the top, at the highest level. And above all in a team that will allow me to go to the Selecao. This is my big goal, my dream. I hope that I will be there soon."