East Bengal looking to broaden their horizons to keep their revenue flowing

East Bengal is looking into other ventures to make themselves self-sufficient after they parted ways with Quess Corp. Pvt Ltd on May 31, 2020. The club, which is set to celebrate its centenary later this year, is without a sponsor for the time being, with their future hanging in the balance.

East Bengal are still unsure whether they are going to play in the Indian Super League next season or the I-League, but their financial stability has definitely taken a huge blow, after they parted ways with Quess Corp. Pvt Ltd on May 31, 2020. Even though the collaboration showed a lot of potential at the beginning, in 2018, the red and gold brigade failed to win their maiden I-League trophy. As per recent reports, the club is seeking to change its boundaries and enter into partnerships with other business enterprises to maintain financial stability.

“We have called a meeting today and discussed this proposal. It’s in early stage but the executive committee of the club is favouring such idea of being self-sufficient. Following suit of global football powerhouses, we may tap into businesses like construction, hospital and education. There is also a possibility that we may offer our brand name while going for a joint venture in such businesses,” said a club official, as reported by The Times of India.

As seen in the past, top European clubs like FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have indulged in various business activities to keep their revenue flowing. With the financial condition swaying for the Kolkata club, they are eager to follow suit and are also set to make a blueprint for the business plan if everything goes according to plan.

“We are drawing inspiration from the business model concept employed by Europe’s big clubs. If everything goes in accordance with the plans, we will make necessary blueprint for such core business model components and act upon them in due course of time,” added the official.