Barcelona are in perfect condition to be La Liga champions again, proclaims Arturo Vidal

Real Madrid have started the restart perfectly with them winning all four of their games since play resumed in Spain. That includes a controversial win over Real Sociedad, with wins over Mallorca, Eibar, and Valencia all helping the Los Blancos stay in the title race. Barcelona, on the other hand, have had a similar start since play resumed with three wins and a draw in their four games. That draw, however, has allowed the Los Blancos to take the first place over a superior head-to-head record against Barcelona.

Yet despite the two exchanging blow after blow since the restart, both sides are on level standing although Vidal believes that Barcelona are in better shape. The Chilean midfielder revealed that he's optimistic that the La Liga giants are in perfect condition with them on course to win a third La Liga title in as many years for the first time in ten years. He also added that a great atmosphere in the dressing room has lead to that with it now showing on the field.

"As the games are closer together we need to use the time as best we can to ensure we go into the next game in the best possible shape. But I think we are in perfect condition to be champion. The great atmosphere among the team is an important factor. We have all become close friends and that helps on the field. It's very important because it really shows. I'm happy," Vidal revealed reported Goal.