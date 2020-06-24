Manchester United are not good enough to challenge for title yet, confesses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his current Manchester United side cannot challenge for the Premier League title just yet as they need a few more improvements. The Red Devils currently sit in fifth place but are 37 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 5 behind fourth-place Chelsea.

The Red Devils have had an inconsistent season with injuries not helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his first full season as Manchester United boss. The Norwegian made big moves over the summer but injuries to Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford over the course of the season, saw his hands tied behind his back. However, a January move for Bruno Fernandes has turned things around for the club with them on a 12 game unbeaten run with the latest draw against Tottenham adding to their tally.

It’s the longest run since Solskjaer has taken over and the lockdown has seen the Red Devils bolstered by the presence of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. The two stars are fully fit again but despite a star-studded team at his disposal, Solskjaer believes that his side are still no ready to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the league title. The Norwegian further added that with a few changes to his side, they could be challenging for the title in the enar future.

“City and Liverpool the last couple of seasons have put the standard where it should be to win the league. We’ve developed over the season and had a spell of 11 unbeaten. [Then we] added Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to that and are thinking: ‘Yeah, we’re not too far away.’ I’m very happy with the squad. If there are any good deals to be made, players to make us better, of course we might have to spend some money,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.

“But the squad is great to work with and it’s moving in the right direction. We’re still not where we want to be, close enough to challenge for the Premier League trophy, but we take one step at a time. Hopefully we can challenge for the Europa League and FA Cup this season and the top four. Then, let’s see how much we can invest for next season. We’re getting closer and closer to the team we want to be and in the next eight [league] games we want to dominate and be tested.”