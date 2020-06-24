Had offers from Italy, China and Spain to leave Real Madrid, admits James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has revealed that he had offers from Spain, Italy and China to leave Real Madrid last summer and admitted that the Los Blancos blocked a move to a Spanish side. The 28-year-old was signed on the back of an impressive 2014 World Cup but issues with fitness has seen him struggle.

After a fantastic breakout 2014 World Cup where he played a key role in Colombia reaching the quarter-finals, James Rodriguez earned himself a sensational move to Real Madrid. The Los Blancos opted to make the then AS Monaco star a part of their world-class team but six years on and the move hasn’t worked out for the midfielder. Instead, issues with both form and fitness have curtailed his career with him only making a handful of appearances after a brilliant debut season.

Rodriguez was even sent out on loan to Bayern Munich with the hopes that his luck would turn in Germany but two years later, the Bavarians opted against making the deal permanent. However, after returning from his loan spell last summer, the 28-year-old has revealed that he had offers from clubs in Italy, Spain and China but Real Madrid refused to let him sign for an unnamed Spanish side, which was his first choice. The midfielder also added that he refused the move to China because he believes he can still play for a top European side.

"There was a very good proposal from a Spanish team, which Real Madrid rejected. I'd prefer not to say the name of the team. I thought it was a done deal, but they didn't let me go to the club I wanted to join. They wanted me to go to another team,” Rodriguez said, reported Goal.

“There was an offer from Italy, but it didn't convince me, I felt it wasn't good. My representative, Jorge Mendes, told me that a proposal had come from China, but I replied that I would not go. I wasn't willing to do it because I feel I can still give a lot in Europe."

This season, after the Los Blancos opted not to sell him, the attacking midfielder has made only 14 appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu side with just two appearances in the Champions League. Injuries have prevented him from making more but reports indicated that a tiff between Zinedine Zidane and Rodriguez has also played a role. But the Colombian admitted that there is no problem between him and the Real Madrid boss as the two have a working relationship.

"There was never any problem with Zidane. Every coach has their tastes. We have a normal working relationship. I don't have a central role, but I am training and working for when it is my turn, so I can do well. I am also thinking about the future, that wherever I am I have to perform at my highest level. I don't know what will happen in the future, but if they give me a choice then I would choose a club where I could show my abilities and my potential,” he added.