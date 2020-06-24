Four people at PSG test positive for coronavirus including three players

The Parisians, however, also have a Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals to play out and are set to resume training any day now. However, the Ligue 1 giants have had three players test positive for the coronavirus along with one staff member. A statement from the club revealed that they are no longer contagious and are set to resume their training programs in the near future. Toulouse, another Ligue 1 club, also confirmed four positive cases with all four being unnamed players.