Four people at PSG test positive for coronavirus including three players
Today at 8:20 PM
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that four people, including three players, have tested positive for the coronavirus after the latest round of testing. While the Ligue 1 and the Ligue 2 seasons have been ended prematurely, PSG still have to play two cup finals and the Champions League.
Unlike the La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League, the Ligue 1 amongst other leagues across Europe, chose to end their league season prematurely because of the coronavirus. The French top tier and the second tier joined Belgium and the Netherlands in prematurely calling an end to their season with PSG crowned as Champions. However, despite that, PSG and Olympique Lyon still have to play football with them in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
The Parisians, however, also have a Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals to play out and are set to resume training any day now. However, the Ligue 1 giants have had three players test positive for the coronavirus along with one staff member. A statement from the club revealed that they are no longer contagious and are set to resume their training programs in the near future. Toulouse, another Ligue 1 club, also confirmed four positive cases with all four being unnamed players.
“Those concerned had symptoms during confinement when they weren't in contact with each other. They are no longer contagious and can carry on their training programme.Starting yesterday and carrying on until tomorrow, the players have been undergoing medical and physical tests. The start of activities at the Ooredoo training centre will be on Thursday with small groups of players as per the medical and sanitary protocol of Paris Saint-Germain,” read the statement on PSG’s website.
