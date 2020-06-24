Atletico Madrid still have faith in Joao Felix’s abilities, asserts Diego Simeone
Today at 8:18 PM
Diego Simeone has admitted that despite what has been a lacklustre debut season for Joao Felix, the club still have faith that the starlet will evolve and become a great player. The 20-year-old has endured a tough time in his debut season in Spain with just eight goals in 30 appearances.
The hype surrounding Joao Felix at the start of last summer had everyone across Europe interested in the starlet touted to be the next great thing. But with their pockets overflowing with money from Antoine Griezmann’s potential sale, Atletico Madrid splurged and ensured that Portugal’s next great thing was their most expensive signing in history. But the hype around the youngster has died down with injuries and other issues affecting Felix’s debut season in Spain.
The former Benfica man has thus managed to only contribute to 11 goals in 31 appearances for the Wanda Metropolitano side with him struggling to express himself. However, amidst rumours that a move away from the club might be on the cards, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted that the club still have faith in the starlet and believe he can do well. Simeone further added that the 20-year-old needs experience and decisiveness which will only come as he ages and plays more.
"He (Felix) is a different player, but we have always valued his talent as we have seen him in training and matches. Surely, when he grows older and can spend more time in situations that are decisive for the team and he will evolve as a player. He has all the important attributes that can make or break a game, and with his growth in matches he will develop even more as a footballer," Simeone said in his pre-match press conference.
