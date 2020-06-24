Atletico Madrid still have faith in Joao Felix’s abilities, asserts Diego Simeone

The former Benfica man has thus managed to only contribute to 11 goals in 31 appearances for the Wanda Metropolitano side with him struggling to express himself. However, amidst rumours that a move away from the club might be on the cards, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted that the club still have faith in the starlet and believe he can do well. Simeone further added that the 20-year-old needs experience and decisiveness which will only come as he ages and plays more.