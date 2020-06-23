We will turn Hyderabad FC into one of the best in India, asserts Subrata Paul

Veteran footballer Subrata Paul asserted that the players of Hyderabad FC will aim to turn the club into one of the best in Indian football. Hyderabad FC’s debut season was disappointing as they finished at the bottom of the league table, winning just two out of their 18 games played.

Hyderabad boasts of a rich football heritage with the city producing several players who were part of the national side during the Golden Age of Indian football. The inception of Hyderabad FC last season was a major step to revive the lost glory of the region, but their opening season in the lSL was a forgettable one. The team finished at the bottom of the league table with just two wins out of the eighteen games they played. However, despite that their most experienced campaigner at present, Subrata Paul, is hopeful that the players will sweat it out to turn the club into one of the best in India.

“As players, we will make every team sweat that extra bit when they play us. We won’t be pushovers at any cost. The ultimate aim is to turn the club into one of the best in the country. Obviously it cannot happen in a day, but I want to play a significant role in making that start and belief,” said Subrata Paul, as reported by Goal.com.

Phil was Brown was sacked half-way through the first season, while Albert Roca is the new man in charge of the team. The Spaniard has been around the Indian football circuit for a while, having led Bengaluru FC to a Federation Cup triumph back in 2017. Paul further added that he believes that Roca will provide valuable inputs to help the club propel forward, but at the same time will be demand extra effort from the players.

“Coach Albert Roca is a seasoned campaigner and his inputs and coaching will surely help the club propel forward. Having a coach like him is an asset, but there’s also a flip side for the players. Even as much he will be guiding us, he will always be demanding that extra level from the players. He is someone who hates to lose and we as players need to understand the intellect ourselves with his coaching philosophy,” added the International footballer.