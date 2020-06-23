We’ve had contact with Barcelona but there’s no agreement over any swap deal yet, reveals Fabio Paratici

The transfer market has always been very unpredictable although the coronavirus pandemic will have changed things even more. It has seen many clubs struggle with the financial impact of the virus and many have predicted that the transfer market will change dramatically. Deloitte, an accountancy firm, has revealed that player values will plummet with the bigger clubs set to take advantage. However, it will also see more swap deals take place with the Arthur/Miralem Pjanic swap between Juventus and Barcelona a big example. The Juventus midfielder is reportedly set to be a part of a deal that will see Barcelona send Arthur to Italy with the Bosnian going the other way.