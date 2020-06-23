We’ve had contact with Barcelona but there’s no agreement over any swap deal yet, reveals Fabio Paratici
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that there is no agreement over the potential Miralem-Pjanic and Arthur swap deal with Barcelona despite the two clubs in talks. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away while Pjanic is reportedly unhappy playing under Maurizio Sarri.
The transfer market has always been very unpredictable although the coronavirus pandemic will have changed things even more. It has seen many clubs struggle with the financial impact of the virus and many have predicted that the transfer market will change dramatically. Deloitte, an accountancy firm, has revealed that player values will plummet with the bigger clubs set to take advantage. However, it will also see more swap deals take place with the Arthur/Miralem Pjanic swap between Juventus and Barcelona a big example. The Juventus midfielder is reportedly set to be a part of a deal that will see Barcelona send Arthur to Italy with the Bosnian going the other way.
The midfielder has struggled with the Old Lady this season and it has seen reportedly interested in leaving Barcelona. But the problem lies with Arthur as the 23-year-old has not agreed to sign for Juventus which has been confirmed by Fabio Paratici. The Juventus sporting director revealed that there has been talks over the potential deal between the Italian giants and Barcelona but things have come to a standstill because of the schedule. But Paratici further admitted that talks will continue with both clubs hoping to come to an agreement not just with each other but with both the players.
"We have spoken frequently with Barcelona, but at this moment all the teams are playing important games, so we preferred to bypass this period. It's not about June 30, before or after, but about finding an agreement between the various parties, and both players have to be convinced. Therefore, it's not an issue about dates," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.
