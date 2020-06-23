Three clubs including Sudeva FC pick up bid papers for 2020-21 I-League

Three clubs including Delhi’s Sudeva FC have picked up bid papers for a direct corporate spot into the I-League for the upcoming season. Rynith FC from Shillong and Sreenidhi Football Club from Visakhapatnam has also followed suit with the final decision to be taken by the AIFF after scrutinizing.

Mohun Bagan won the I-League last season with four matches to spare, with them flocking to the ISL after merging with ATK, paving a way for another team in the competition. A few days ago, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) started accepting bids for a new entrant in the I-League, which followed immediate response. Delhi’s Sudeva FC, Shillong’s Rynith FC, and Visakhapatnam’s Sreenidhi Football Club have all paid Rs 4 lakh each and picked up bid papers for a direct corporate spot in the league.

“The plan as of now is to provide direct entry to one team. Three clubs have picked up the bid papers. Once they submit the complete bid, we will access the documents and decide accordingly,” said a senior AIFF official, as reported by The Times of India.

FC Bengaluru United was also interested in playing in the I-League but had to opt-out because the AIFF guidelines state a corporate club cannot bid if there’s already a team from the city in the I-League or the ISL. Sreenidhi FC, a club that is financially superior, is the frontrunner for the direct corporate spot.

“From what we know, Sreenidhi have deep pockets and are willing to invest in Indian football. The club takes part in youth competitions, has a foreign technical director and four pitches of their own. That’s massive, but unless we see the bid papers, we cannot jump to conclusions,” added the official.