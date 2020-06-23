Steven Bergwijn wasn’t my first choice but club made right choice, proclaims Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has admitted that Steven Bergwijn wasn’t his first choice to help reinforce his team although he’s impressed by his performances. The Dutchman has done well for Tottenham since his January move with him netting three goals in six Premier League appearances for the North London side.

With Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli all injured, Jose Mourinho was forced to look to the transfer market to help reinforce his squad but options were limited. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz, and even Bruno Fernandes were all far to expensive which saw Spurs opt for Steven Bergwijn instead. The PSV forward walked into the club after an impressive half season with the Eredivisie side and has since added an extra dimension to Tottenham’s front-line.

The 22-year-old has had a great start with three goals in six Premier League appearances but while Mourinho admitted that he has been pleased with the forward’s progress since his January move, the Dutch international wasn’t his top choice. The Portuguese manager further added that despite not initially choosing Bergwijn, the Dutchman has impressed and won him over with his performance, his versatility and his potential to improve even further.

"[He is a] good player, good professional and a good boy Congratulations to my club, the way they did it. Initially, and I’m always very honest on this, he wasn’t my first option when we decided to make a movement in the winter. But in the end, a great decision,” Mourinho said reported Sky Sports.

"He is a player with a great future, can play on the right and the left. We’re more than happy, not just his age, but also his professional attitude. "The way he trains, the way he lives. He’s the kind of kid that can only be better."