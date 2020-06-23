Reports | Juventus agree to £72.5 million fee for Barcelona’s Arthur Melo

With Juventus looking to rebuild their team in the eyes of manager Maurizio Sarri, the Old Lady have reportedly been busy with moves for Jorginho and Arthur Melo. The Italian had seemed like the very likely option with Sarri overly keen on reuniting with the man he took from Napoli to Chelsea but the rumours over that move quickly disappeared. However, in the last few weeks have seen Arthur Melo’s move to Juventus heat up although via a swap deal that includes Miralem Pjanic.