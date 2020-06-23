Indian eves to play their 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup group stage matches in Guwahati
Today at 9:47 PM
India are set to play their group matches in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup matches at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, while the final will be played in Navi Mumbai. On the other hand, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar will host the quarter-finals of the mega event.
The much anticipated FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which was supposed to be played in October-November, 2020 was shifted by few months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the revised dates, the mega event is slated to begin on 17th February and conclude on March 7, next year. According to the schedule, the India's women team will play each of their group stage matches at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati. Meanwhile, the other host cities of the tournament are Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, and Navi Mumbai.
“Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches involving sixteen teams,” stated FIFA, as reported by the local organizing committee.
India has been automatically placed in Group A of the World Cup, with the other teams yet to decided, with set to play their first match on February 17 in Guwahati. The quarter-finals will take place on Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar on February 28 and February 29 respectively, while the semi-finals will be played on March 3 in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. On the other hand, Navi Mumbai will host the third-place play-off and the final.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.