Indian eves to play their 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup group stage matches in Guwahati

The much anticipated FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which was supposed to be played in October-November, 2020 was shifted by few months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the revised dates, the mega event is slated to begin on 17th February and conclude on March 7, next year. According to the schedule, the India's women team will play each of their group stage matches at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati. Meanwhile, the other host cities of the tournament are Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, and Navi Mumbai.