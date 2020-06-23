Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 31+ - Planning for a future beyond Gameweek 31+

After what was an eternity, the Premier League is back and just like that the Fantasy Premier League is back in our lives with a bang. It saw lot of managers walk away with triple figure hauls and a stunning average of 66 points meant that many had a ball but Gameweek 31+ brings its own problems.

Looking at the best goalkeepers beyond Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has had a wonderful season, hasn’t he? He’s the highest scoring goalkeeper in FPL, ahead of Nick Pope, and after a clean sheet in his first game, everyone thought the Blades to dominate Steve Bruce and Newcastle United. But Sheffield United’s capitulation, combined with the fact that Henderson won’t be able to play the next game and the terrible fixtures that the Blades have been handed has seen a few managers look elsewhere.

The question is, where to then? Arsenal’s Bernd Leno has made the second most saves this season but he looks like he’s out for the near future. David De Gea has a magnificent list of fixtures over the next few weeks but his error against Tottenham and his general form this season has many concerned but in this particular case, one must look beyond the big six. Because the choices outside the Premier League's top sides are absolutely magnificent and have decent to great fixtures to back them up.

Martin Dubravka (5.1m) is expensive but he lies only 11 points behind Henderson and Newcastle’s fixtures are an absolute dream. They face just two of the top six in their remaining eight fixtures and for those who don’t know, the Slovakian has played every game since signing for Newcastle. He’s not the only option, however, as for those willing to spare a Wolves spot for Rui Patricio (5.2m). Again another slightly expensive option but the Portuguese international is only two points behind Dubravka and 13 behind Henderson. Not just that but Wolves’ fixtures are brilliant which has seen an influx in their other players but Patricio’s ownership has dwindled.

The questionable premium strikers and their replacements

Sergio Aguero walked off injured but with two assists in a DGW. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blanked badly and no longer plays as a center forward and Jamie Vardy failed to score again. Add that to the fact that Liverpool struggled to score against Everton and looked a little off the pace, does give a few problems for many managers. But after Gabriel Jesus’ performance off the bench and Jordan Ayew’s performances this season, it proves there are other options out there.

And the best potential option out there just happens to be Raul Jimenez (8.2m). The Mexican has been one of the few nailed on options this season and has responded in like despite Wolves’ European burdens adding to their problems. And given the fact they have the smallest squad in the league, the striker is unlikely to be rotated and with three goals in his last four, Jimenez is in form contributing to 20 goals this season. He’s not the only potential option with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6.5m) a little riskier bet.

The Englishman has had one of his most prolific seasons and while the Merseyside Derby was far from a classic, it proved to us that he hadn’t lost his touch. A few more chances and the world would have seen DCL score a few more than usual and he’s one of Everton’s few players locked into place. Add that to the fact that he’s netted nine goals in 14 appearances with Norwich City coming up around the corner.

Jimenez and DCL are not the only options with Marcus Rashford (8.9m), Jordan Ayew (5.2m), Gabriel Jesus (9.6m) and Danny Ings (7.2m) all available. They’re all in good form as well and all four have decent to great fixtures with Ayew at the tougher end of the spectrum and Rashford at the easier end of the spectrum.

Is this the end of Sheffield United’s fantastic run? It might be.

676 points. 676 points, that’s how much Sheffield United’s defenders have collected this season on their own and that includes Phil Jagielka and all the others with single figure hauls. It is arguably one of the largest totals by a defensive line in a long time with them behind Liverpool’s multi-million back-line performances last season (803). But for a newly promoted side that nobody expected anything from, this season has been beyond magically and it looks like the end is near.

The Blades are still in contention for European football but their fixture list doesn’t help their cause and it does seem that the enforced three month break has taken it’s toll. While they did walk away with a clean sheet against Aston Villa, Newcastle United managed to tear them apart with relative ease and given the fixtures the Blades have coming around the corner, dropping them makes sense. But for whom? Who could ever replace the likes of John Lundstram, Chris Basham, John Egan and co?

That is a great question but there are a lot of options out there. An expensive choice happens to Matt Doherty (6.3m) who has acted more as a winger rather than wing-back which when combined with Wolves’ fixture and their solidity at the back, makes him a great choice. Willy Boly (4.8m) and Roman Saiss (4.6m) sail in the same boat but arguably the best option to replace the Blades happens to come from the team that thrashed them 3-0.

Somehow, Newcastle have been handed a wonderful fixture list and their defenders are a joy to watch. Add that to the fact that the Magpies defenders have scored more than their attackers does make them a great option especially with Fabian Schar (5.0m) back fit. He will join Federico Fernandez (4.6m), Florian Lejeune (4.4) and Matt Ritchie (5.3m) back on the field. Burnley and their backline are the other options but the rustiness they showed against Manchester City doesn’t bode well for their future.