Captaining India was like a dream come true, admits IM Vijayan

Having started his career with Kerala Police in the late 1980s, IM Vijayan emerged as one of India’s top footballers, which earned him his first international cap in 1989. Neither India nor Vijayan looked back as he made 66 appearances for the Blue Tigers, having scored 29 goals, the second-highest by an Indian ever, trailing only Sunil Chhetri. The retired international was the first footballer from Kerala to captain the Indian side, which, according to him was a dream come true.