We have more educated coaches in the country right now, admits Bibiano Fernandes

India U16 coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that there are more educated coaches in the country at each level, which is the main reason the system produces better players each year. Fernandes lauded the efforts of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the Coaching Education system in our country.

Former International Bibiano Fernandes believes that the change in the Indian Coach Education system has revolutionized how the coach’s work operates in the country now. He admitted that there are now better coaches at each level, be it the state, the school level, or the grassroots, which is the sole reason why we are getting better players each year from the system.

"The change of coach education has revolutionized how coaches operate in this country. There are better and more educated coaches at every level -- be it at the state level, or in schools, or even at the grassroots levels. And this is all down to the work put in by AIFF on the Coach Education system in the country,” said Bibiano Fernandes, during a live chat with AIFF TV.

"It is because of the Coach Education system that we will get better players every year. The current batch is younger than the previous one, so most of them would have had exposure to modern coaching perhaps from a younger stage. So you are seeing the results of that now," added the India U16 coach.

Bibiano Fernandes has been doing a great job with the Indian colts, having led them to the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC U16 Championships. The next batch has already qualified for the event and is set to appear in the 2020 edition later this year, in Bahrain.