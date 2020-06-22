Need to be more clinical to win the Serie A, admits Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte believes Inter Milan needs to be more clinical to keep their hopes alive for winning trophies in the future. The Italian side is currently at the third position on the Serie A table, six points behind leaders Juventus, following their 2-1 win over Sampdoria last Sunday.

Goals each from Romelu Lukaku and Lautari Martinez ensured Inter Milan restart their Serie A campaign on a high, with them, securing three points from the home match against Sampdoria. The Nerazzurri stay in the hunt for the title, with them just six points shy of league leaders Juventus with 12 matches to play each. In spite of the win, Inter coach Antonio Conte believes that they could have finished the game sooner and stated that the team needs to be more clinical to win trophies.

"We should have finished the game off sooner. We also created a lot against Napoli but it then finished 1-1 because of a mistake. Today, we had plenty of chances but didn't really wrap up the win. We have to be more clinical. We have twelve games left and we won't have any room to slip up because we're chasing," said Antonio Conte, to their official website.

Even though the players have worked very hard, tactically and physically, Conte feels the team is not taking their chances to capitalize. Games like the one against Sampdoria actually make him realize where they’ve gone wrong and would help them to grow in the future.

"We've worked so hard, both tactically and physically, and we want to take our chances. I hope that games like tonights, as well as the semi-final against Napoli, allow us to understand where we went wrong and help us to grow. If we want to aspire to lifting trophies, we need to be more ruthless in a sporting sense,” added the manager.