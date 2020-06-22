La Liga viewership spikes up by 72 percent in India post Covid-19 break

Today at 9:43 PM
The Spanish La Liga has seen an increase of viewership by a mammoth 72 percent in India since its return following the Covid-19 break. La Liga is the second most-watched football league in the country after the English Premier League, with Facebook as its official broadcaster in India.
The English Premier League has been the most-watched football league in India for more than a decade, but the La Liga, which features teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid, is not far behind. As per reports, the Spanish League has seen a 72 percent viewership in India since it made a return following the Covid-19 break. La Liga president Javier Tebas was elated by the huge response the league received after the restart and admitted that the push was necessary for the industry.
“At Liga, we feel privileged to be able to take to the field again, and we’re very happy to have the opportunity to offer live sports entertainment at a time when there are few events like this around the world. We hope that other competitions in other regions will also start soon because it’s important for the fans and the industry. We’re grateful to all of the fans who’ve followed La Liga now at the restart because we’ve all worked hard to offer them entertainment again,” said Javier Tebas, as reported by The Times of India.
The overall spike in the viewership was more than 48 percent on the first matchday post-COVID-19 break, compared to the eyeballs grabbed in the first 27 matchdays of the league. Javier Tebas credits the broadcasters and the club for the exponential growth of viewership since June 11, when the league made a return.
"We’re very pleased with the exponential growth in the figures for La Liga’s international audience. We knew that fans around the world were keen to enjoy the excitement and entertainment we offer. Achieving a rise of almost 50% in our international audience is a reflection of the hard work put in by our international broadcasters, the clubs and the competition itself over these last few months,” added the official.
