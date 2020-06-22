East Bengal to seek investors only after AIFF prepares calendar for next season

East Bengal is still without a sponsor ahead of the new season but their official clearly stated that the club is going to take an official only after the AIFF announces a proper calendar. The club is set to complete its 100th year in August 2020, but their celebrations are likely to get postponed.

It was in 2018 that East Bengal joined hands with Quess Corp in what was a major amalgamation which saw the Bangalore-based acquire more than 70% of the clubs’ shares. The new entity imported expensive players, but that could not fetch East Bengal their maiden I-League trophy in two consecutive seasons. Eventually, a fallout in the management ensured that both parties went different ways from May 31, 2020. For the time being, East Bengal is without a sponsor and their quest to play in the Indian Super League looks bleak.

“We will act once the AIFF announces a proper calendar. Everything is still uncertain because of the pandemic. We have had our plans before the season and will definitely decide on which way to go once the new season is given a proper shape,” said Debabrata Sarkar, a East Bengal top official, as reported by Sportstar.

“We have definitely signed the players with a tournament in target. But everything now depends on how the football calendar in the country shapes up. We hope to decide something by July,” added Sarkar.

It was on May 1, that Quess Corp terminated the contracts of all their players citing ‘force majeure’ even though a few players had signed multiple-year contracts. The players approached the Football Players Association of India (FPAI), accusing the club of non-payment of salaries. The club informed that they looking into every possible legal option to ensure that the players get their dues paid.