David de Gea need to go back to his basics, asserts Gary Neville

Gary Neville feels that Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea needs to go back to his basics following his dismal performance against Tottenham Hotspur, where a slip led to them conceding the first goal. This is De Gea’s ninth season at the Old Trafford, having made more than 300 appearances for them.

The Spaniard has been a stalwart for the Red Devils under the sticks for nearly a decade, with him producing such unbelievable performances over the years, but his recent form has taken a huge dip. It was during their first Premier League match post lockdown, that David de Gea's error allowed Tottenham Hotspur to take the lead, while the match ended 1-1 at the end. Former United star Gary Neville feels that the custodian is not the same as was once before and he needs to go back to his basics.

"He's got to go back to basics. He was the one player United could rely upon for the last four years but he's not the same. When form drops for six months it's a blip but when it goes on for a year you start to worry. When it goes over two years it becomes more permanent,” said Gary Neville, during a podcast, as reported by new Indian express.

With the draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Red Devils are placed at the fifth position in the points table, five points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea with eight games to go. United will be up against Sheffield United FC this Wednesday at home, followed to two a couple of away games against Norwich City and Brighton.