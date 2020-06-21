not possible for Liverpool to dominate like Manchester United once did, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

Amidst claims that Liverpool could replicate Manchester United’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp has confessed that it’s no longer possible to dominate a league like that. The Red Devils were once the cream of the crop in England, winning 13 out of 21 possible titles under Ferguson.

While many believed that Manchester City would replicate Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominance of the Premier League, not even the Cityzens have managed to reign terror on the English top flight. While they have become one of the leading contenders for the title every season, the Blue side of Manchester has failed to assert their supremacy on the league which has seen Liverpool on the cusp of winning their first league title since 1990.

The win will take the Reds one behind Manchester United’s record and while there have been claims that Liverpool could replicate Manchester United’s dominance over the Premier League, Klopp has brushed that aside. The Liverpool boss admitted that what the Red Devils did was exceptional but that kind of dominance can no longer be replicated because of the way the league has changed.

"I don't think it is possible to dominate anymore, to be honest. United had a pretty good combination, with an exceptional manager with a super eye for players and fantastic timing for how long you need a player in the team. The replacements he got were always exceptional — and there was the money, too. The combination for United was really good. We must have done something right, obviously, until now," said Klopp in his pre-match press conference.

“But we have to do these things — and probably even more — to stay successful. And believe me, the others will not stop. United will strike back and Chelsea are on the front foot in the transfer market while no-one else has done anything because the times are so uncertain. And when I saw Manchester City beat Arsenal, I asked how is it possible we have 22 more points than them?"