Mario Balotelli is throwing his talent away, admits Roberto Mancini

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini believes that former Inter Milan star Mario Balotelli is squandering his potential with another exit on the cards for the striker. The move to Brescia last summer was supposed to be the perfect stage for Balotelli to showcase his talent but it hasn’t worked out.

Since his breakout season at Inter Milan, few strikers have been hyped as much as Mario Balotelli has been but things simply hasn’t worked out for the controversial forward with him failing to make an impact across Europe. A big money move to Manchester City with spells at AC Milan, OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille simply never worked in the Italian’s favour with many hoping a move back home to Brescia would change things.

That hasn’t been the case for the 29-year-old with Balotelli expected to depart the Serie A side after issues with both the club president Massimo Cellino and new manager Diego Lopez. To make things even worse, the striker’s last international appearance dates back to 2018 with him failing to earn another cap since. But Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has admitted that he is concerned about the striker, whether or not he plays for Italy, and believes that Balotelli is throwing away his incredible talent.

“I care for him, regardless of all the things he does. I trained him when he was still just a kid, I played him and he was extraordinary for many years. My hope is that he will do something to change all this, as he’s still only 30 years old and would be at the peak of his football maturity,” Mancini said, reported Goal.

“I hope one day he wakes up and realises he’s still throwing his talent away. Mario is an extraordinary lad, so kind and polite. I have explained to him many times that he is throwing his talent away, because his potential is remarkable.”