Manchester United have enough talent to beat anyone, postulates Harry Maguire

Despite struggling for consistency in the first half of the season, Manchester United found their footing in the second half with the Red Devils going into the break unbeaten in their last five games. Not just that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side managed to walk out of the restart relatively unscathed, as compared to a few other sides, as they drew their first game back in action. The clash against Tottenham saw Paul Pogba make his comeback and the Frenchman played a key role in United walking away with a point.

But with a tough test ahead of them, the Red Devils face a battle to finish in a Champions League place for next season with Tottenham, Chelsea , Leicester City and Sheffield United all in the same race. It could cause problems for any other side but Harry Maguire went onto admit that he believes, that Manchester United have enough talent to beat anyone. The defender also added that while the atmosphere that the fans create will be missing, the players on the field still have to do their jobs.

"Maybe it does take away the home fans making the atmosphere uncomfortable for the away team, but it's still about the 11 players who turn up on the day. There is enough talent in our squad to go and beat anyone. We're fully focused on ourselves and are not looking at it being home or away. We're just seeing every game as a chance to try to get the three points and perform at our best,” Maguire told the United Review.