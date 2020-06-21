Getting promoted without playing would’ve been very disappointing, confesses Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has asserted that the Peacocks always wanted to get promoted into the Premier League by playing out the final stretch of games. The Elland Road side sits second on the table with Slaven Bilic’s West Brom ahead on goal-difference having played one more game.

Over the last two years, Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds side have been one of the standout fixtures in the Championship but consistency and a few other issues saw them miss promotion last season. It allowed Norwich City and Sheffield United to overtake them into the automatic promotion spots with the Peacocks later losing to Derby County in the playoffs. This season, despite leading the table for most of the season, problems in January has seen West Brom surge ahead although Slaven Bilic’s side are only first on the basis of goal-difference.

Yet before the season was suspended, Leeds United were at the top of the table which could have seen them promoted if the season was curtailed over the coronavirus. But with the Championship following the Premier League and restarting their season, Bielsa admitted that getting promoted without playing would have been terrible for the Peacocks. He also added that things will be different after the restart with them looking for the best way to finish on top.

"To think we [would] get something without playing is very disappointing. The players have made a big effort so far, they've worked very responsibly. Even though we have had a long period of time working on the physical preparation and one month of tactical and technical work, it is not like a normal pre-season. It is not the same as starting in the first match and thinking afterwards we have 45 matches,” Bielsa said in his pre-match interview.

“This is not a problem for us, it is a situation everybody has to face without exception. This is the best way our authority found to try to resume the season and we are ready to go. The football we are going to play is not the same football as before, for this reason it is very important to wait for the matches to be played before analysing our performance. The more important thing is the mental adaptation of the players to the new environment and situation."