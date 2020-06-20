Ranti Martins was the most lethal box striker in Indian football, claims Arnab Mondal

It was when Dempo SC had no trophy to boast of, in 2004, that they roped in Nigerian footballer Ranti Martins to bolster their attacking line, and the signing proved to be a masterstroke. It was in the same year that Dempo won the I-League (NFL back then), with Martins playing an influential role. Since then, the striker has been scoring for fun, has led the club to four league titles following that, along with a Federation Cup and the Durand Cup win. Arnab Mondal, who played alongside Martins at East Bengal, feels he was the most lethal box striker to ever play football in India.