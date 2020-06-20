My boys can compete with any team at any level, claims Bibiano Fernandes

India U16 coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that his team can compete with any team at any level after they were handed a tough draw in the 2020 AFC U16 Championships. The Indian colts were pitted alongside Australia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan in the mega event, to be played in November this year.

The Indian U16 team, under the tutelage of former footballer Bibiano Fernandes, has been playing some phenomenal football over the last couple of years, with them losing only to South Korea in the quarter-final of the 2018 AFC U16 Championships. The side sailed into the finals of the 2020 edition after securing a top position in Group B of the qualifiers last year. It was on Thursday that they were drawn alongside heavyweights South Korea, Australia and Uzbekistan in the group stages of the competition, but the coach feels that his team is prepared to compete against any team.

"Before the draw, I had no expectations or any preference of opposition. I was relaxed. When I saw Australia, Korea Republic and Uzbekistan in our group, I thought of my team who have already given an account of them and done well in the qualifiers," said Bibiano Fernandes, as said during an Instagram chat.

"I believe in my boys they can compete with any team at any level. I am sure our boys will make us proud. It has been difficult for us and all over the world but everyone is finding ways to work with the boys," added the manager.

The India U16 team will kick-start their campaign against Australia on November 26, following which they are slated to face-off with South Korea a couple of days later. The Indian colts will play its last match of the group stage against Uzbekistan on December 2.