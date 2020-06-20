Manchester United need more than one new player to overcome Manchester City, claims Ryan Giggs

Despite being in what has arguably, been the most disappointing campaign that Manchester City have had since Pep Guardiola took over, the Cityzens are still well over 15 points clear of rivals Manchester United with that lead now all but insurmountable. That does have many fans and critics alike concerned about the Red Devils but the sheer size of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild job has been obvious with the Norwegian doing his part to help the cause.

Yet, many critics are concerned about just how well the Red Devils are rebuilding with Ryan Giggs amongst the many critics on that list. The United legend confessed that while he wants the club to sign Jack Grealish, if the midfielder becomes available, his former side needs a lot more than just one move to change the team. Giggs also added that United need a better striker alongside a few other signings if they ever want to overcome rivals Manchester City.

"I mean, if a quality player like that (Grealish) comes available, United are going to be interested. He looks like a United player, he takes the ball, he attracts loads of fouls. But I would say that we definitely need a centre-forward. Someone who, if a team is deep, is going to play deep and be on the end of those passes, crosses and score 25 goals. I still think if we're going to catch City, we're three or four players short. But [it's] definitely exciting and promising with Bruno [Fernandes] and [Paul] Pogba coming into the team,” Giggs said, reported Goal.