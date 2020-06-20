It's great to have Paul Pogba in the side once again, exclaims Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw was happy that his teammate Paul Pogba was back in the side once again, with the Frenchman coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute of Manchester United's clash against Tottenham. The match game ended 1-1, with Pogba playing a key part in winning the penalty for the equaliser.

Paul Poga was sidelined midway through the season after Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United in December last year and his ankle injury forced the Frenchman onto the sidelines for a long time., However, the enforced break because of the coronavirus has helped the midfielder with him making a comeback in Red Devil’s first game, post-COVID-19 break, against Tottenham and he made quite an impact.

Introduced in the 63rd minute, the Frenchman was thrown into the thick of things with his side trailing by a goal and the former Juventus man proved to be a hit. The change had an immediate effect as the team started playing with more fluidity, eventually earning a penalty which led to the equalizer. That has seen many overjoyed and Luke Shaw believes that Pogba's presence made a huge difference in the context of the match and he was happy with Pogba making a return.

“I told him afterwards how much of a difference he made. He didn’t play for that long but obviously it’s great to have him and Rashy [Marcus Rashford] back in the side. They are very important players and maybe we can see Paul from the start on Wednesday,” said Luke Shaw, on the club website.

Manchester United maintains its fifth-spot in the table, just two points shy of Chelsea, keeping their Champions League alive for the time being. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-coached side is scheduled to play against Sheffield United FC next week at home, following which they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City a couple of days later.