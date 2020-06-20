Going to be very difficult for Barcelona to win La Liga now, proclaims Gerard Pique

With Barcelona playing first, many expected the La Liga giants to extend their lead at the top to six points over Real Madrid but a goalless draw against Sevilla has changed things. Julen Lopetegui’s side sat deep and frustrated their visitors despite Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez coming rather close to breaking the dead-lock. But it simply wasn’t to be and both sides had to eventually settle for a point which hands Real Madrid the chance to go ahead.

The Los Blancos have a game in hand and take on Real Sociedad on Sunday and a win will see them leapfrog Barcelona thanks to a superior head-to-head record. But with eight games to go and the momentum on Real Madrid’s side, after their 3-0 over Valencia, Gerard Pique has confessed that Barcelona are going to have a tough time lifting their third consecutive league title. The defender also added that despite all the odds against them, they will try to find a way.

"I think it's going to be very difficult to win this league. It's not in our hands anymore. We're going to give everything possible, but I don't imagine many points are going to be dropped. Seeing what we've seen in the last two rounds of fixtures, it will be complicated. It's difficult to see Madrid dropping points -- and we have not been able to [beat Sevilla]. After three games now, it's going to be difficult to see [the top teams] losing points, but we will try," Pique told Moviestar in his post-match press conference.